FURever Fest will be Saturday at Cobb Animal Control shelter
Special pet adoption rates will be available during the FURever Fest on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cobb Animal Control shelter, 1060 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.
