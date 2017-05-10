FURever Fest will be Saturday at Cobb...

FURever Fest will be Saturday at Cobb Animal Control shelter

Special pet adoption rates will be available during the FURever Fest on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cobb Animal Control shelter, 1060 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.

