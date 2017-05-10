Free notary public training on May 19
Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Rebecca Keaton and the Georgia Superior Court Clerks' Cooperative Authority are hosting two free notary training sessions on May 19. The first will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the second will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This training is open to the public and highly-recommended for anyone who is currently a notary public in ... (more)
