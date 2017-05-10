Free notary public training on May 19

Free notary public training on May 19

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Rebecca Keaton and the Georgia Superior Court Clerks' Cooperative Authority are hosting two free notary training sessions on May 19. The first will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the second will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This training is open to the public and highly-recommended for anyone who is currently a notary public in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 4 hr Jeff Davis 73
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News Who is Sally Yates? Tue BYoung 36
Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15) May 9 MadMax 4
Effective Penis Enlarger? Not Pills? May 8 Ramond 1
Recommended skin lightening products? (May '08) May 8 Vanessa 76
News Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain May 2 Gary 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC