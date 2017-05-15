Free Legal Aid of Cobb County presentation on May 24
Legal Aid of Cobb County will host a free legal presentation on "Tenant Rights & the Fair Housing Act" on May 24 at 3 p.m. at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St. NE in Marietta.
