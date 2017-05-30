Five Star Memorial Day 5K/10K Monday
The Five Star Memorial Day 5K/10K, a production of Five Star NTP that is celebrating its fifth year and benefits K9s for Warriors, will start Monday, May 29, at 7:30 a.m. at the LA Fitness Center, 2550 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
