Fire-Damaged I-85 Overpass to Open Ahead of Schedule
The crucial junction for Atlanta commuters and travelers is slated to be opened before the start of the vacation season. In tandem with the bridge-replacement project, since traffic had already been rerouted off the highway, GDOT decided to go ahead with 6.6 mi.
