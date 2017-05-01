Fifth Third Bank names new vice presi...

Fifth Third Bank names new vice president

Fifth Third Bank, which has locations in the Marietta and Kennesaw areas, announced that it has hired Carolyn Des Islets as vice president and Business Banking Relationship manager.

Marietta, GA

