East Marietta Library Moves to Its New Home
Batson-Cook Company photo After a half-century in the same location, Georgia's East Marietta library is moving to a new home After a half-century in the same location, Georgia's East Marietta library is moving to a new home. The East Marietta Library and Cultural Center, a joint-use project of the library and Cobb County P.A.R.K.S., is expected to open in early winter 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|STOP MIKE PENCE In Georiga,Atlanta.
|1 hr
|Roher
|3
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|9 hr
|Team Ossoff
|80
|Mona Stumpf and Kurt Stumpf (Sep '09)
|10 hr
|dcome
|18
|Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area
|11 hr
|Hazel T
|1
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|11 hr
|John Valenza
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|C.W. Matthews donates $10K from I-85 bridge reb...
|Mon
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC