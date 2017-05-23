East Marietta Library Moves to Its Ne...

East Marietta Library Moves to Its New Home

Batson-Cook Company photo After a half-century in the same location, Georgia's East Marietta library is moving to a new home After a half-century in the same location, Georgia's East Marietta library is moving to a new home. The East Marietta Library and Cultural Center, a joint-use project of the library and Cobb County P.A.R.K.S., is expected to open in early winter 2018.

