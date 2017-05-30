Defendant in 1986 double rape, murder case returned to Cobb
Various news clippings from the Marietta Daily Journal from 1986, along with a photo of 13-year-old Samantha Brady, and an older mugshot of Ronald Kyles, who was arrested in connection with the murders of Brady and her mother, Sharon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Back To Work
|52 min
|Monirg
|6
|No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St...
|1 hr
|Home dog
|18
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|17
|While You Obsessed Over Trump’s Scandals, He’s ...
|13 hr
|Guy is catatonic
|3
|Breast Play w/ Lactation
|Wed
|Elmer
|7
|Trump budget would sell entire U.S. Northeast g...
|Wed
|Barf indeed
|10
|Rawchaa Shayar: Another False Prophet of the Ga...
|Wed
|jesus was a zombie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC