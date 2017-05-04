Crime Beat: Man arrested for assault, burglary
A man was arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree, theft of automobile, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of terroristic threats. Roland Earl Barclift Jr., 20, of Austell, was arrested on April 14, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office incident report.
