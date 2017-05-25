County OKs nearly $803K for Concord Road covered bridge makeover
County commissioners Tuesday night unanimously approved a contract with Atlanta-based Suncoast Restoration and Waterproofing LLC for rehabilitation work on the Concord Road Covered Bridge near Smyrna.
