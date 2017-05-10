Country Club Cigar Lounge to have grand opening
Country Club Cigar Lounge, 301 Lemon Street in Marietta, will have a grand opening on Saturday at 7 p.m. The business is owned and operated by Darrell Bullock, who has owned Darrell's Barbershop in Marietta for 32 years.
