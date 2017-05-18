Committee begins fundraiser honoring former African-American hospital and teen canteen in Marietta
The City of Marietta announced that members of the Elizabeth Porter Historic Monument, Art and Murals Committee have begun raising funds to feature public art in Marietta's planned Elizabeth Porter Park.
