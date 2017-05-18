Cobb Sheriff's Office captures man accused of attacking, raping woman
The Sheriff's Fugitive Unit captured Isidoro Badillo Figueroa early Thursday morning, five days after Figueroa allegedly attacked a Smyrna woman, according to Glenn Daniel, spokesperson for the Cobb Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who removed my inquiry?
|2 hr
|tolerman
|5
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|ButtHoleSteve
|29
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|Get Back To Work
|8 hr
|Molly
|2
|Hank Johnson
|17 hr
|Yup
|2
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|20 hr
|may bee
|11
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|May 2
|Gary
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC