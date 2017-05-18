Cobb Sheriff's Office captures man ac...

Cobb Sheriff's Office captures man accused of attacking, raping woman

The Sheriff's Fugitive Unit captured Isidoro Badillo Figueroa early Thursday morning, five days after Figueroa allegedly attacked a Smyrna woman, according to Glenn Daniel, spokesperson for the Cobb Sheriff's Office.

