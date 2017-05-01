Cobb DOT Director to Speak at Smyrna ...

Cobb DOT Director to Speak at Smyrna Business Luncheon

Mark your calendars for Smyrna Business Association 's May luncheon, which will be held at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna, GA 30080. The luncheon is from 11:30 to 1:00pm on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

