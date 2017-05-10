Clock ticking for Cobb residents to a...

Clock ticking for Cobb residents to appeal property values

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Cobb residents should have received in their mailboxes their annual notices of their homes' assessed value, and those wishing to appeal their evaluations have just over a month to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 4 hr Tolerman 105
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Thu Jeff Davis 73
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News Who is Sally Yates? May 9 BYoung 36
Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15) May 9 MadMax 4
News Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain May 2 Gary 2
Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06) Apr 26 bestie 33
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC