Boy's wish to 'blast off to Saturn in a red rocket ship' comes true
Make-A-Wish Georgia Caption: Zayden Wright, 7, saw his wish of traveling to Saturn come true thanks to the help of virtual reality and and Make-A-Wish Georgia. A 7-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect whose wish was to "blast off to Saturn in a red rocket ship" saw his dream come true with the help of virtual reality.
