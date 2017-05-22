Archery Industry Mourns Andy Simo
On May 18th at age 79, legendary archery pioneer Andy Simo, founder of New Archery Products, passed away. Andy, as a founder of modern archery, stands shoulder to shoulder with such names as Fred Bear, Ben Pearson, and Doug Easton.
