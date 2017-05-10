Absurd SF stereotypes star in Georgia political ad
In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Democratic candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional Seat Jon Ossoff speaks to supporters during an election-night watch party in Dunwoody, Ga. A federal judge on Thursday, May 4, ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in a suburban Atlanta congressional district ahead of a runoff in a heated special election between Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|1 hr
|Tolerman
|105
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|Thu
|Jeff Davis
|73
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Who is Sally Yates?
|May 9
|BYoung
|36
|Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15)
|May 9
|MadMax
|4
|Brush fire contained on Kennesaw Mountain
|May 2
|Gary
|2
|Moving from New Jersey to Marietta (Oct '06)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|33
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC