Absurd SF stereotypes star in Georgia political ad

In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Democratic candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional Seat Jon Ossoff speaks to supporters during an election-night watch party in Dunwoody, Ga. A federal judge on Thursday, May 4, ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in a suburban Atlanta congressional district ahead of a runoff in a heated special election between Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.