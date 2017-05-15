75th annual Yaarab Shrine Circus and ...

75th annual Yaarab Shrine Circus and Fair opens this weekend

The largest Shrine Circus and Fair in North America is back for its 75th year Saturday, May 20, through Monday, May 29. This this year's Tarzan Zerbini Circus features several new acts under the Big Top presented by the world-famous ringmaster Richard Curtis, and the return of crowd favorites including the Red Devil Clowns.

