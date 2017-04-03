Venture Homes zoning request approved in Woodstock
Marietta-based Venture Homes announced that on March 27 the Woodstock City Council unanimously approved the builder's zoning request for an 11-acre site at the southeast intersection of Downsby Lane and Highway 92 for a proposed 83-unit luxury townhome development.
