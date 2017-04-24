Two shoplifting suspects arrested in ...

Two shoplifting suspects arrested in Marietta

Authorities have captured an armed suspect who fled following a shoplifting incident at a Walmart in Cobb County that led to a police chase. . @MariettaPD just gave me this photo of the man they are looking for.

