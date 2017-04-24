Two shoplifting suspects arrested in Marietta
Authorities have captured an armed suspect who fled following a shoplifting incident at a Walmart in Cobb County that led to a police chase. . @MariettaPD just gave me this photo of the man they are looking for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|40 min
|ThomasA
|2,041
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14)
|45 min
|bzsears
|36
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|18 hr
|Nyck
|4
|BART Takeover Involving 40-60 "Teens" In San Fr...
|21 hr
|Keepin It Real
|1
|Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08)
|Tue
|Sandra
|155
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|Mon
|The Vaginator
|14
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|Mon
|ossoff can fukoff
|47
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC