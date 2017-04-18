Town hall, seminar Thursday

Town hall, seminar Thursday

Cobb County District Four Commissioner Lisa Cupid will host a town hall meeting on April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell St. in Smyrna.

