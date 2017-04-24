The Mama Bone Barnstorm Tour stops in...

The Mama Bone Barnstorm Tour stops in Marietta

9 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Former Atlantan Bren McClain's extensive book tour, The Mama Bone Barnstorm Book Tour, stops in Marietta in May. McClain is touring nationwide for her debut novel, "One Good Mama Bone," and she will be featured at The Book Exchange in Marietta on May 6 at 1 p.m. for a joint reading and signing event with author Milinda Joy.

