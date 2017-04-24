Switzer Library to have Alzheimer's workshop
"Know the 10 Signs - Early Detection Matters," a free workshop by the Alzheimer's Association, will be presented at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St. in Marietta today from 2 to 3 p.m. Alzheimer's Association Care Consultant and Education Specialist Jenny Heuer, a licensed professional counselor, will lead the free workshop on determining if ... (more)
