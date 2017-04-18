Stolen voting equipment is safe in la...

Stolen voting equipment is safe in landfill, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Cobb police have arrested a College Park man they say broke into a Cobb Elections worker's truck on Saturday and stole four ExpressPoll polling machines, just days before this week's special election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! 1 hr guest 28
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr guest 1,958
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 1 hr guest 21
News Democrat leads early returns in Georgia congres... 3 hr Forty Five 2
Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV 4 hr Local 7
Wow 6 hr Just a Fan 11
Why did God make negroes so ugly (Jan '16) 8 hr Eva 4
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC