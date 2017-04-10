Spring Into Harmony with Big Chicken Chorus
The Big Chicken Chorus will present Spring Into Harmony at the Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, on the campus of Marietta High School on April 24, at 3 p.m. In addition to the Big Chicken Chorus and its chapter quartets, the show will include performances by the feature guest quartet - StormFront, the 2010 ... (more)
