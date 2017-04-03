Son of former NBA star could end up playing football at Auburn
Mookie Blaylock played in the NBA for 13 seasons with the Nets, Hawks and Warriors. Now his son Dominick, a standout wide receiver at Walton High School in Marietta, Ga., is making a name for himself as a top prospect in the 2019 recruiting cycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|1 hr
|Really
|59
|SnapDating.Me hooks up atlanta singles in than ...
|5 hr
|MetaCurrency
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|6 hr
|Georgie
|9
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|6 hr
|Raymond
|7
|Homeless destroy bridge
|6 hr
|Tolerman
|12
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Herbert Walker
|23
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|15 hr
|Lighton but no on...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC