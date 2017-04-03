SmartCEO recognizes Autobell for corporate culture
Autobell Car Wash, which has eight locations in metro Atlanta including Acworth, Marietta and Mableton, announced that SmartCEO recently honored them with its 2017 Corporate Culture Award.
