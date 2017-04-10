Site of Marietta hotel fire may be getting new life
Paul Robinson, owner of Paul Robinson, Inc. and Jessie Kielma, an employee of neighboring business Blue Ally, discuss the progress or lack thereof on the old Holiday Inn hotel off Delk Road in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,960
|Happy Ester!
|3 hr
|Waikiki murders
|4
|Sales tax increasing to 7% as new SPLOST takes ...
|3 hr
|taxpayer 112
|5
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|3 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|14
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|14 hr
|Bob Perryman
|77
|Vote for Americans- Vote for Ossoff
|19 hr
|PutUSA 1st-Ossoff
|1
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|20 hr
|Tolerman the alkie
|13
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC