School enrollment up in Cobb, Marietta
More students were enrolled in Cobb and Marietta schools last month than in March 2016, according to the state education department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeless destroy bridge
|25 min
|ThomasA
|20
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|55 min
|Will Dockery
|62
|Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agnes Scott gr...
|13 hr
|PieceMaker
|2
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|13 hr
|Mr T
|2
|Most Annoying Radio Commercial (Mar '12)
|14 hr
|Homer
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Austell, early morning of Friday April 8, 2017
|22 hr
|ATLien
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC