Schaffer Road Church of Christ hosting a free - Beat the Deadline' tax event
Schaffer Road Church of Christ, 554 Schaffer Road in Marietta, will have on April 15, from 9 a.m. to midnight, a one day only "Beat the Deadline" event offering free tax preparation services to households with income of $55,000 or less, individuals 60 years or older, or the disabled.
