Schaffer Road Church of Christ hostin...

Schaffer Road Church of Christ hosting a free - Beat the Deadline' tax event

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Schaffer Road Church of Christ, 554 Schaffer Road in Marietta, will have on April 15, from 9 a.m. to midnight, a one day only "Beat the Deadline" event offering free tax preparation services to households with income of $55,000 or less, individuals 60 years or older, or the disabled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 7 min Hillary for the win 2
Don't Fly United 8 min Charles sux penis... 2
News Atlanta airport 'rehearsal' aims to help people... 1 hr Trump is Winning 1
Delta Airlines (Jun '14) 1 hr Trump is Winning 21
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 2 hr Victor Hugo 65
Homeless destroy bridge 8 hr Waikiki murderers 21
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw 8 hr ksouthwell 2
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC