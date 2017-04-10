Sally Litchfield: Marietta-Roswell so...

Sally Litchfield: Marietta-Roswell sorority chapter to host Empowerment Summit

The Marietta-Roswell Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting its 8th annual Community Empowerment Summit on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel Conference Center .

