Sally Litchfield: Five Scouts with Troop 444 to visit sister Pack 7 in Guatemala
On April 1, five Boy Scouts and five adults from Troop 444, at The Walker School in Marietta, will depart for a weeklong trip to visit Troop 444's sister Pack 7 in the village of La Embualada, Guatemala .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|3 min
|Whatawhackjob
|1,943
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|43 min
|WPWW
|20,942
|The Latest: Weather causes flight delays at Atl...
|1 hr
|WaitingPhartzx
|2
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|1 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|92
|Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|MAYFAIR RESIDENT
|46
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|2 hr
|Trump is the man
|3
|Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agnes Scott gr...
|2 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC