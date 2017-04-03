Sally Litchfield: Big Chicken Chorus will sing Cobb into spring at upcoming show

The Big Chicken Chorus will be presenting its annual spring show, "Spring into Harmony," at the Marietta Performing Arts Center on the campus of Marietta High School on Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. In addition to the Big Chicken Chorus and local barbershop quartets, the show will include performances by the feature guest quartet - Storm Front - the ... (more)

