Runoff in Georgia House race could te...

Runoff in Georgia House race could test Trump, opposition

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

Democratic candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional Seat Jon Ossoff speaks Tuesday to supporters during an election-night watch party in Dunwoody, Ga. Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel speaks at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 11 min ThomasA 1,959
Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14) 12 min Michelle Bosse 34
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 1 hr pitsnmutts 624
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 2 hr Smackdown 28
Savoy Bar and Grill 6 hr Mitch Johnson 2
Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV 9 hr Concerned Voter 8
Wow 9 hr The past 12
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC