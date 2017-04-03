Praiseworthy production of epic - Jesus Christ Superstar' to hit Marietta stage this weekend
The Atlanta Lyric Theatre's special production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' will run April 7 through April 23 at the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre.
