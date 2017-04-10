Possible change to hotel site may ple...

Possible change to hotel site may please Marietta residents, while...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

The City Council approved zoning changes to the burned-out Holiday Inn that has been the first thing drivers see when exiting I-75 on Delk Road since 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow... 1 hr Waikiki murders 7
Don't Fly United 1 hr Waikiki murders 9
VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA! 1 hr One Womyn Riot 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,950
News At Tent City Protest, Atlanta Residents Demand ... 13 hr ThomasA 2
News Using pop songs to teach kids math 19 hr Trump is Winning 1
Austell, early morning of Friday April 8, 2017 Apr 10 ATLien 1
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,403 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC