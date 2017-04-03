Pilot reported steering, autopilot is...

Pilot reported steering, autopilot issues before crash in Marietta

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Deacon Norm and Barbara Keller's home in Marietta is a total loss after a private plane crashed in the home's front yard Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delta Airlines (Jun '14) 15 min Roger 17
ANOTHER FAKE HATE CRIME HOAX, again. 17 min Tolerman 6
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 9 hr Big business 1,949
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 12 hr Waikiki murderers 95
News Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ... 12 hr Vic Hugo 48
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 13 hr pgh 60
Savoy Bar and Grill 13 hr D Carter 8
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cobb County was issued at April 07 at 6:56AM EDT

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,114,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC