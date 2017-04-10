Penny Marie Saczawa Mehaffey

Penny Marie Saczawa Mehaffey

Penny Marie Saczawa Mehaffey, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017. She was born December 4, 1962, in Passaic, New Jersey, the daughter of Joseph Leon Saczawa and the late Mary Ellen Wasdyke Saczawa.

