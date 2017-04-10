Penny Marie Saczawa Mehaffey
Penny Marie Saczawa Mehaffey, 54, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017. She was born December 4, 1962, in Passaic, New Jersey, the daughter of Joseph Leon Saczawa and the late Mary Ellen Wasdyke Saczawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|63
|Homeless destroy bridge
|4 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|21
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Kennesaw
|4 hr
|ksouthwell
|2
|Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agnes Scott gr...
|18 hr
|PieceMaker
|2
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|18 hr
|Mr T
|2
|Most Annoying Radio Commercial (Mar '12)
|18 hr
|Homer
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC