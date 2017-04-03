NORTHCOM, National Guard complete Vigilant Guard 17
CLAY NATIONAL GUARD CENTER, Marietta, Ga., March 31, 2017 -- A formation of 16 Georgia Army National Guard helicopters arrives at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. following Vigilant Guard 17. CAJUN QUEEN RIVERBOAT, Savannah, Ga., March 29, 2017 - A United States Coast Guard vessel rides next to a Cargo ship on the Savannah river during a maritime training exercise during Vigilant Guard 17. This maritime event provided an opportunity for the state-partners to work together in preparation for a potential real-world chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|1 hr
|Really
|59
|SnapDating.Me hooks up atlanta singles in than ...
|5 hr
|MetaCurrency
|1
|Drop CNN from cable petition
|6 hr
|Georgie
|9
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|6 hr
|Raymond
|7
|Homeless destroy bridge
|6 hr
|Tolerman
|12
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|13 hr
|Herbert Walker
|23
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|15 hr
|Lighton but no on...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC