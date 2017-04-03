NORTHCOM, National Guard complete Vigilant Guard 17

CLAY NATIONAL GUARD CENTER, Marietta, Ga., March 31, 2017 -- A formation of 16 Georgia Army National Guard helicopters arrives at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. following Vigilant Guard 17. CAJUN QUEEN RIVERBOAT, Savannah, Ga., March 29, 2017 - A United States Coast Guard vessel rides next to a Cargo ship on the Savannah river during a maritime training exercise during Vigilant Guard 17. This maritime event provided an opportunity for the state-partners to work together in preparation for a potential real-world chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.