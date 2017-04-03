Nonprofits should attend workshop on grant funding
Applications are being accepted from nonprofits seeking Emergency Food and Shelter Program grant funds from the Justice Assistance Grant Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|4 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|98
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|5 hr
|Larry the cable man
|1,962
|Sleeping Naked (Apr '16)
|10 hr
|slutsRus
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Ronwua13
|20,944
|Delta Airlines (Jun '14)
|13 hr
|Upset
|20
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|Fri
|Victor
|55
|Rh Negative is a very Holy Bloodline (Sep '11)
|Fri
|Name737
|24
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC