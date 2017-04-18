News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd:

A December post on the Marietta, Georgia, police department's Facebook page chided a shoplifter still at large who had left his ID and fingerprints . The police, noting "how easy" the man had made their job, "begged" him to give them some sort of challenge: "Please at least try to hide."

