New development director of Marietta has a familiar face
Roth's salary will increase to $99,230 from $90,209.60 in his previous position as planning and zoning manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|20 min
|Larry the cable man
|2,032
|BART Takeover Involving 40-60 "Teens" In San Fr...
|1 hr
|Keepin It Real
|1
|Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08)
|4 hr
|Sandra
|155
|Teen bicyclist flown to Atlanta hospital follow...
|16 hr
|The Vaginator
|14
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|17 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|47
|Riverdale scandal
|18 hr
|Thomas
|6
|Sleeping Naked (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|Farrell Landon
|24
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC