Mt. Zion UMC to host panel discussion on addiction, depression Wednesday
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1770 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, will have "Love Yourself Enough to Choose - Life over Death, Hope over Despair, Light over Darkness," a panel discussion about addiction, depression and suicide, on April 26 from 6:15 to 8 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
