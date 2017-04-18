Mt. Zion UMC to host panel discussion...

Mt. Zion UMC to host panel discussion on addiction, depression Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1770 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, will have "Love Yourself Enough to Choose - Life over Death, Hope over Despair, Light over Darkness," a panel discussion about addiction, depression and suicide, on April 26 from 6:15 to 8 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 2 hr Mc Shan 38
trump may try to shut down goverment 3 hr Libertards got no... 2
Free Business Cards For Drivers, ride share, an... 8 hr Elite Motors 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,971
Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14) 11 hr bzsears 35
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 11 hr ThomasA 1,975
Recommended skin lightening products? (May '08) Thu Beautywhiz 75
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,468,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC