MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of April 6
Pictured is a photograph of an advertisement that appeared in the Friday, April 6, 1917, Marietta Journal and Courier for the Buy Local Campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|12 min
|Waikiki murders
|93
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|50 min
|ThomasA
|1,944
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|The Latest: Weather causes flight delays at Atl...
|2 hr
|WaitingPhartzx
|2
|Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|MAYFAIR RESIDENT
|46
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|4 hr
|Trump is the man
|3
|Oprah Winfrey chosen to speak at Agnes Scott gr...
|4 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC