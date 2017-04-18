MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of April 20

MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of April 20

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

Pictured is a photograph of a poem, titled "Flag O' My Land," that appeared in the Friday, April 20, 1917, edition of The Marietta Journal and Courier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 11 min ThomasA 1,959
Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14) 12 min Michelle Bosse 34
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 1 hr pitsnmutts 624
Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat 2 hr Smackdown 28
Savoy Bar and Grill 6 hr Mitch Johnson 2
Ben Swann to leave WGCL-TV 9 hr Concerned Voter 8
Wow 9 hr The past 12
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC