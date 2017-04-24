Massive Cobb County road project now complete
The project along Cobb Parkway or State Highway 41, directly impacts growth and traffic around SunTrust Park in Marietta. The highway now has three lanes in both directions, from the Chattahoochee River north to Akers Mill Road.
