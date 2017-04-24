Massive Cobb County road project now ...

Massive Cobb County road project now complete

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The project along Cobb Parkway or State Highway 41, directly impacts growth and traffic around SunTrust Park in Marietta. The highway now has three lanes in both directions, from the Chattahoochee River north to Akers Mill Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11) 4 min Reaper 107
Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo... 42 min Rev Jesse Cunningham 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Ilg17 20,979
Karen Minton (Oct '15) 7 hr BillyRay 17
Need help finding a plastic surgeon to remove i... (Apr '14) 11 hr Coke817 35
Savoy Bar and Grill 16 hr Julian the retard... 6
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 17 hr guest 2,080
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Marietta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,203 • Total comments across all topics: 280,621,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC