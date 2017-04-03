Married ex-wrestling coach faces 513 charges in sex abuse case
Ron Gorman was arrested in Marietta, Georgia on March 3 on a wide range of 513 total charges including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and corruption of a minor. Photo / Facebook A married ex-wrestling coach is facing over 500 charges in a sex abuse case where he is accused of raping at least two of his former male students as police fear there could be more victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|33 min
|OneMore
|20,943
|Columbus lifts itself up, no longer among most ...
|2 hr
|Kelly
|36
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|7 hr
|taxpayer 112
|26
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|8 hr
|Tolerman
|2
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|14 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|94
|Wow
|17 hr
|Hottie
|5
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|17 hr
|Wtff
|1,945
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC