Married ex-wrestling coach faces 513 ...

Married ex-wrestling coach faces 513 charges in sex abuse case

Ron Gorman was arrested in Marietta, Georgia on March 3 on a wide range of 513 total charges including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and corruption of a minor. Photo / Facebook A married ex-wrestling coach is facing over 500 charges in a sex abuse case where he is accused of raping at least two of his former male students as police fear there could be more victims.

