Marietta's New Theatre in the Square to present riveting play - Native Son'
Richard Wright's classic novel "Native Son," a piece of American literature, has been adapted into a play and is coming to Marietta's New Theatre in the Square this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|New york
|20,966
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|3 hr
|Veto the vet
|1,957
|Don't Fly United
|5 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|16
|go vote blue help win back your country
|5 hr
|Larry liberal
|9
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|9 hr
|In Any Language
|61
|VOTE Jon Ossoff for GEORGIA!
|9 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|27
|trump maybe lied
|9 hr
|ossoff can fukoff
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC