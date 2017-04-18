Marietta writer Gerald Gillis release...

Marietta writer Gerald Gillis releases his fourth novel

Author Gerald Gillis has recently released his fourth novel, "That Deadly Space" through Mills Street Publishing, LLC. Gillis, a longtime Marietta resident, received previous awards from the Military Writers Society of America and National Indie Excellence for his work.

