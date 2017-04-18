Marietta writer Gerald Gillis releases his fourth novel
Author Gerald Gillis has recently released his fourth novel, "That Deadly Space" through Mills Street Publishing, LLC. Gillis, a longtime Marietta resident, received previous awards from the Military Writers Society of America and National Indie Excellence for his work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Libertards got no...
|1,985
|Jon Ossoff: Another Corporate Democrat
|5 hr
|Smackdown
|42
|Riverdale scandal
|9 hr
|On camera
|1
|organized gang stalking (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|pitsnmutts
|58
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|16 hr
|Peebo
|3
|removal of silicone from body (Mar '14)
|18 hr
|Stupid Mistake
|436
|trump may try to shut down goverment
|Fri
|Libertards got no...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC